Authorities say two women are facing charges for allegedly stealing a baby goat and a miniature Hereford Steer from Dewberry Farms, a popular family attraction in Waller County.

According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Kneisley and Jadyn Carrasco will be charged with two counts of burglary of a building and two counts of theft of livestock each.

Anna Kneisley, Jadyn Carrasco (Photo: Waller County Sheriffs Office)

PREVIOUS: Dewberry Farms' stolen baby bull: Sir Loin returned to home

According to Dewberry Farms, a baby goat named Jackson Brown went missing first, and a few days later a baby bull named "Sir Loin" went missing too.

The sheriff’s office says they were notified on June 1 that the Katy police were with two possible suspects from a theft at Dewberry Farms.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and reviewed text messages, officials say. The sheriff’s office says they found evidence that the two women did in fact steal the baby goat and miniature Hereford Steer from Dewberry Farms.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Both animals have been returned to Dewberry Farms. The sheriff’s office says the miniature Hereford Steer was found by a rancher on his property about three miles down Neiman Road from where it was reported to have been dropped off. Authorities say the baby bull had some recent scratches on his leg and was stressed and panting.

Dewberry Farms says both of the animals are now doing well.

The sheriff's office says there possibly could be a third and fourth party involved, and the investigation continues.