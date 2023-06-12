Dewberry Farm in Waller County has had their spirits lifted after their stolen baby bull was returned Monday.

According to a press release, the popular children's farm located in Brookshire on FM 362 said its beloved baby bull, Sir Loin, who was stolen, was returned safely and unharmed.

Sir Loin (Photo courtesy of Dewberry Farms)

It's unclear how he was taken away, we're told at least three people were arrested and an investigation into the theft remains underway.

"Three people were arrested," said Wendy Lank, Director of Dewberry Farm. "As far as where they’re at in their investigation, I’m not sure."

It's also not the first time the farm was targeted by thieves.

"To see someone purposefully come and take them from us on 2 separate times, it’s just really sad and disappointing," said Lank. "If it wasn’t for the community and everybody involved, we wouldn’t have been able to find him."

The farm was grateful to have their little guy back with them, nonetheless. Dewberry Farm also issued a special thanks to the Waller Co. Sheriff's Office as well as the public's "prayers, collective efforts, and positive thoughts."

Sir Loin with Waller County Sheriff's Office (Photo courtesy of Dewberry Farms)

Additionally, Dewberry Farm announced it would be re-opening its facilities in September for the Fall and Christmas festivities.

"We want to be able to provide this environment for the kids to come and pet on him [and] learn about the animals we have here," Lank concluded.

Learn more about Dewberry Farm by visiting their website.