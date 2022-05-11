Harris County deputy dies after crash with 18-wheeler on 249 near Spring Cypress

A Harris County sheriff's deputy has died after a crash with an 18-wheeler on State Highway 249 near Spring Cypress on Wednesday afternoon.

The deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later passed away from his injuries, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

"Our hearts are broken as we announce the passing of our Deputy Robert Adam Howard, who succumbed to his injuries after a crash that occurred this afternoon," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news conference. "Our hearts are very heavy at this moment. We're devastated that we're losing such a great teammate, described as a workhorse described as having a great personality, funny, and just outgoing, a wonderful friend."

According to the sheriff, Dep. Howard was traveling northbound on 249 near Spring Cypress in his HCSO Chevrolet Tahoe SUV to drop off some evidence.

There was an 18-wheeler, with around a 40,000-pound load, that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway but was not blocking a moving lane of traffic.

Investigators believe the deputy clipped the rear of the 18-wheeler.

"For unknown reason our deputy operating the vehicle veered slightly into the inside shoulder of 249, and unfortunately the front driver's side of our police Tahoe impacted the rear passenger side of the parked semi-trailer," said an officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division. "The deputy sustained serious injuries on scene. Unfortunately, his vehicle after hitting the semi-trailer also bounced into the second-from-inside lane and struck a Chevrolet Silverado."

There were reportedly four total vehicles involved in the crash.

"It was a pretty horrific impact," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "He eventually succumbed to his injuries."

27-year-old Deputy Howard was assigned to the HCSO Gang Unit. He had been part of the agency since August 2019.

"He leaves behind a wife, he leaves behind a mother and father, a sister, cousins, extended family and of course, his family in blue as well," the sheriff said.

During the escort of the deputy to the hospital, another HCSO deputy on a motorcycle was injured as they were blocking traffic.

Sheriff Ed Gonzales says both were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.

All northbound lanes of State Highway 249 are currently shut down by emergency crews as they investigate the crash.

SkyFOX was over the scene showing parts of the SUV smashed into the back of the trailer on the far-left lane. The rest of the HCSO SUV is seen on the far-right lane missing part of its left side and the roof ripped open.

Houston TranStar cameras show the scene of the crash with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene and on both sides of the highway.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A piece of a Harris County Sheriff's Office SUV patrol unit is seen embedded into the back of an 18-wheeler on State Highway 249 near Spring Cypress.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route, especially if traveling northbound.

FOX 26 has a live traffic map to help motorists plan their routes. Click here to see our live TrafficMax 360 conditions.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.