Harris County motorcycle deputy involved in crash on North Freeway

A Harris County motorcycle deputy was injured in a crash near The Woodlands on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says.

The crash occurred in the 26600 block of the I-45 North Freeway near Woodlands Parkway.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the deputy was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

All northbound lanes of the North Freeway are shut down at this time.

Authorities are also at the scene of a separate crash involving a Harris County deputy. The sheriff's office says that crash on SH 249 near Spring Cypress left a deputy in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.