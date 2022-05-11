Deputy critically injured in crash with 18-wheeler on 249 near Spring Cypress

A Harris County sheriff's deputy is critically injured after a crash with an 18-wheeler on State Highway 249 near Spring Cypress on Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the deputy is being transported to a hospital.

All northbound lanes of State Highway 249 are currently shut down by emergency crews as they investigate the crash.

SkyFOX was over the scene showing parts of the SUV smashed into the back of the trailer on the far-left lane. The rest of the HCSO SUV is seen on the far-right lane missing part of its left side and the roof ripped open.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A piece of a Harris County Sheriff's Office SUV patrol unit is seen embedded into the back of an 18-wheeler on State Highway 249 near Spring Cypress.

Houston TranStar cameras show the scene of the crash with dozens of emergency vehicles on the scene and on both sides of the highway.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route, especially if traveling northbound.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.