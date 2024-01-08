Houston police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on a METRORail on Sunday night.

According to police, two men were involved in an altercation around 9 p.m. at a station near the 1900 block of Main Street.

Police say the altercation turned into a physical fight, and the suspect stabbed the other man multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene, but the wounded man stayed on the METRORail until it reached the platform at 4500 Main, police say.

Other passengers notified the conductor about what happened, and the conductor notified METRO PD dispatch.

METRO PD and the fire department responded to the scene, and the man was pronounced dead. The Houston Police Department Homicide Division was then called in for the investigation.

Police say several riders who were on the METRORail at the time didn’t stay at the scene. Police would like to speak to any witnesses. If you have information, you can call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.