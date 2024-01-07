Houston crime: Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in NE Houston

Houston police are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in northeast Houston on Sunday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred in the 8400 block of Tidwell Road.

Authorities stated preliminary information revealed a male suspect was shot about 7:40 p.m.

That suspect was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

Officials said no officers were injured.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.