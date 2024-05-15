The Humble Independent School District (Humble ISD) School Board made two significant decisions regarding district leadership. Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Fagen has been put on administrative leave, effective May 14, 2024, following a 4-2 vote with one abstention.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The specific reasons for this action were not disclosed, as they fall under confidential personnel matters discussed in executive sessions.

Dr. Roger Brown (Photo: Humble Independent School District)

In response to Dr. Fagen's leave, the School Board voted unanimously (6-0 with one abstention) to appoint Deputy Superintendent Dr. Roger Brown as the acting superintendent. Dr. Brown has been with Humble ISD since 2014, initially serving as the Associate Superintendent of Support Services before becoming Deputy Superintendent in 2017.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The duration of Dr. Fagen's leave has not been determined at this time, leaving stakeholders and community members awaiting further updates from the school board.