1 dead after Houston house fire on Doulton
HOUSTON - One person was found dead after a house fire in southeast Houston on Monday night.
The fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 5800 block of Doulton.
When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the home.
During a primary search, they found a person dead in a bedroom, officials say.
The identity of the person has not been released.
Fire officials say it appears the fire started in a bedroom, but investigators will have to verify the origin and cause of the fire.
The Source: The information in this article is from the Houston Fire Department.