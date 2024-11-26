An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex in east Harris County.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Uvalde Road.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a male shot another male, killing him.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on Uvalde Road.

People inside an apartment unit then began shooting at the alleged shooter, who fled, the sheriff says.

There are no other reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.