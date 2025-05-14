Houston SPCA rescues abandoned dog with jug stuck on head

article

The Brief An abandoned dog was found with his head stuck in a plastic jug late Monday afternoon. Officials at the scene said the dog had been abandoned along with several other dogs, as well as a rabbit and a deceased rabbit. An animal cruelty report has been filed, and the hearing is set for next week.



A dog found in south Houston late Monday afternoon with a plastic jug stuck on his head is now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA after a cruelty report was filed with the animal rescue and protection organization.

Animal cruelty report filed

The jug, believed to be part of an automatic pet feeder, was lodged around the dog’s neck as he likely tried to reach food. The top of the jug was open, allowing for limited air. But the dog could not access food or water.

Veterinary staff carefully removed the jug without the need for sedation.

What they're saying:

"This was a potentially life-threatening situation," said Dr. Roberta West, Chief Veterinarian and Vice President of Veterinary Medicine at the Houston SPCA. "The jug was tightly secured around his neck and the dog had no way to eat or hydrate. If the report had come in later, the outcome could have been much different."

(Source: Houston SPCA)

What's next:

Officials at the scene said the dog had been abandoned along with several other dogs, as well as a rabbit and a deceased rabbit.

All the animals were rescued from the property with a warrant served by their law enforcement partners, Harris County Constable Precinct 1.

A hearing for this animal cruelty case has been set for next week.

What you can do:

To report suspected animal cruelty or neglect, contact the Houston SPCA at (713) 869-7722 or visit www.houstonspca.org.