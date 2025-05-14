The Brief Record highs again Heat index 100-105 Extreme heat warning for Central Texas



Houston hit a high temperature of 95 on Tuesday which set a new record - replacing the previous record high of 94. Today's record high is only 93, so that is going to be broken by several degrees.

The hottest weather in the United States is scorching cities like Austin, San Antonio, Del Rio and Laredo. Highs for Austin and San Antonio could reach 104, which would be the all-time record for the month of May.

Not many changes on the way

All indications are that the pattern of very unusually hot weather will remain in place for at least the next week.

Beginning on Friday, there's a chance for storms north and west of Houston during the late afternoon, but overall, record or near record afternoon highs aren't going away any time soon.

Remember heat safety: Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

Keep an extra close eye on the elderly, children and anyone exerting themselves outdoors during this heat wave.

Excessive sweating, dizziness or nausea are symptoms of heat exhaustion. In that case, get in the air conditioning, drink cool water and even pour cool water on your head.

If someone has dry, hot skin and appears to be losing consciousness, that is heat stroke and can be deadly, so call 911 and get that person cooled as soon as possible.