A woman was shot and a fire set in The Heights on Sunday night, police say.

The incident prompted an investigation in the 1000 block of Oxford Street shortly before 10 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting and found a woman, in her 20s, injured.

She was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, a three-foot tall decoration had also been set on fire on someone’s porch, but it was extinguished with the help of neighbors.

There is no description of the shooter or any information on a motive at this time. Police are still working to determine what led up to the incident.