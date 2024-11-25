Houston crash: 2 dead, 2 injured at SH 6, Briar Forest
HOUSTON - Two people are dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash in west Houston late Sunday night, police say.
The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. at SH 6 and Briar Forest.
Police say the driver of a Crown Victoria going westbound on Briar Forest tried to make a right turn but actually ended up turning into the northbound lanes going southbound.
The driver, realizing his mistake, tried to correct, but a Mercedes going southbound struck his vehicle, police say.
Police say the driver of the Crown Victoria and a backseat passenger in the Mercedes died at the scene. Two other people from the Mercedes were taken to the hospital.
After the initial crash, police say a gold Toyota, also going southbound in the northbound lanes, struck the Mercedes and caused more injuries.
Both of the crashes are under investigation.