Two people are dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash in west Houston late Sunday night, police say.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. at SH 6 and Briar Forest.

Police say the driver of a Crown Victoria going westbound on Briar Forest tried to make a right turn but actually ended up turning into the northbound lanes going southbound.

The driver, realizing his mistake, tried to correct, but a Mercedes going southbound struck his vehicle, police say.

Police say the driver of the Crown Victoria and a backseat passenger in the Mercedes died at the scene. Two other people from the Mercedes were taken to the hospital.

After the initial crash, police say a gold Toyota, also going southbound in the northbound lanes, struck the Mercedes and caused more injuries.

Both of the crashes are under investigation.