The sheriff’s office is investigating the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Tomball on Monday morning.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred in the 19900 block of Stone Creek Court.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Deputies responded to the address and found a teen with a gunshot wound, the sheriff says. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but it appears several teens may have been handling a gun when it was discharged unintentionally.

There is a large law enforcement presence at the scene.