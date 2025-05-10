Milton Alford, one of Houston's first Black firefighters, dies at 97

The Brief Milton Alford passed away on Tuesday, according to the Houston Fire Department. Alford was one of 10 Black firefighters in the inaugural class hired in 1955. Funeral services are pending.



One of Houston's first Black firefighters has passed away, according to the city fire department.

Houston's first Black firefighter dies

What we know:

On Friday, the Houston Fire Department announced the passing of 97-year-old Milton Alford. Officials say he passed away on Tuesday.

Alford was hired by the department in 1955 as one of 10 Black firefighters in an inaugural class.

According to the fire department, Milton Alford served for almost 27 years and retired as an inspector.

What we don't know:

As of Saturday, there is no information regarding Milton Alford's funeral services.

‘A trailblazer who broke barriers’

What they're saying:

"I ask Houstonians to join me in honoring Mr. Alford’s life and legacy. He was a trailblazer who broke barriers and paved the way for generations of firelighters. His journey required sacrifice, courage, and commitment. As a public servant, he represented the best of our city," said Mayor John Whitmire.

"Inspector Alford represents something much larger than the hardworking firefighter he was," said Fire Chief Thomas Muñoz. "Like Mayor Lee P. Brown, Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, and Reverend Jack Yates, Inspector Alford is embedded into the history of the city of Houston and will be remembered for his commitment to public service."

"The Houston Black Firefighters are honored to stand proud, yet saddened as we gather to pay tribute to a true pioneer — the first Black firefighter in the history of the Houston Fire Department," said District Chief Greg Politte, President of the Houston Black Firefighters Association. "In recognizing his courage, we are not only honoring a man, but a movement and a moment that cracked the door open so that generations could walk through it, not just with pride, but with purpose."