Cy-Fair ISD announces budget deficit, administrative office cuts to be made

The Cypress-Fairbanks ISD superintendent announced they are making cuts in their administrative offices due to a projected budget deficit.

Superintendent Dr. Doug Killian sent out a notice to the CFISD community sharing the details of the district's budget challenges and stated the district is facing a deficit of about $138 million for the upcoming 2024-2025 year.

"I wanted to update you on where we are currently in the budget planning process," Killian said. "We are looking to reduce approximately one-third of our deficit and have money for a raise. We have already heard that surrounding districts are providing a raise and that our state TRS healthcare insurance will increase for staff next school year."

The deadline to pass the budget is July 1 and CFISD has begun notifying central office employees about necessary cuts. Initially, these reductions started with a 5% decrease across all central office and districtwide departments. However, upon realizing the potential impact on campuses, they implemented an additional 2.5% cut.

Despite the district's efficiency with being the fourth-lowest administrative cost ratio in the state, Killian shared further cuts are inevitable.

