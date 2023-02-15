For the first time ever, officials say a couple has been added to the U.S. Marshals Top 15 Most Wanted List.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and Araceli Medina, 38, are wanted for aggravated first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree rape and three counts of first-degree assault of a child in relation to a separate case.

Officials also say they believe five young children are with them and in danger. The five children NCMEC says they are trying to locate are Iliany, 4, Ramiro, 10, Milagros, 12 and Melissa 14, who are Medina’s biological children and an infant boy the couple had together.

"We really need all eyes on the faces of this couple and these five children," said NCMEC Communications Director Angeline Hartmann. "The allegations against this couple are horrific and these children may be in danger."

According to the U.S. Marshals, Casian-Garcia's 8 and 3-year-old biological daughters were found abandoned in Tijuana, Mexico in 2020 and showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse.

Officials say forensic interviews determined both girls had been abused and sex trafficked by Casian-Garcia and Medina. The couple is also believed to have done the same thing to the two girls' 7-year-old brother, Edgar Jr., who officials believe was tortured to death in Washington state and dumped.

According to police, the couple was charged in the death of the 7-year-old whose remains were found in Franklin County, Washington in February 2022.

The U.S. Marshals reportedly elevated Casian-Garcia and Medina to their Most Wanted List on Wednesday and increased the reward to $25,000 each for information leading to their arrest.

"Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina are accused of the most heinous crimes against the most vulnerable victims – their own children," said U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Director Ronald L. Davis. "The Marshals Service and our partner agencies are committed to finding them and bringing them to justice. The best thing either of them can do at this point is turn themselves in to law enforcement. I strongly encourage anyone with any information as to their whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible."

Investigators say they believe the couple fled to Mexico with the five children after they found out they were being charged with Edgar’s murder.

U.S. Marshals say they think the couple might be in the cities of Sinaloa or Nayarit in Mexico, Canada, or anywhere.

Medina's four children are listed as missing from their father's home in Kennewick, Washington, but all five children are believed to be in danger.

If the public has any information regarding Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, Araceli Medina and/or any of the children they are asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip to USMS Tips website.

You can submit tips through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s call center: 1-800-THE-LOST