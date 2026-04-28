Conroe man arrested for making for false report of school emergency to avoid speeding ticket

The Brief A Conroe man has been arrested for false report of a school emergency, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. 39-year-old Nathaniel Ellis was arrested for making a false report eliciting an emergency response.



A Conroe man has been arrested for false report of a school emergency, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Conroe man arrested for making false report of a school emergency

39-year-old Nathaniel Ellis was arrested for making a false report eliciting an emergency response.

What we know:

According to a release, on Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division was conducting a high-visibility enforcement operation near the intersection of FM 830 and Rolling Hills Drive West.

Officials said during the operation, officials stopped Ellis, who was speeding in a school zone.

Nathaniel Ellis (Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Upon being pulled over, officials said Ellis claimed that he was speeding because a student at Conroe High School was in possession of a firearm and was currently involved in a fight with his son.

Authorities said they immediately responded to Conroe High School to investigate the threat, supported by a large coordinated effort with multiple agencies including the Conroe ISD Police Department, Montgomery County Constable Precincts 1 and 2, Texas Department of Public Safety, Conroe Fire and MCHD.

Officials stated law enforcement secured the school and located the child. It was later determined the child was safe, no firearm was ever displayed, and school staff said there had been no fight in the classroom.

Further investigation determined Ellis lied in an attempt to not receive a citation.

Authorities learned following Ellis' arrest that he had two outstanding felony warrants.

What they're saying:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said, "United in our pursuit of keeping Montgomery County safe, all law enforcement in our county want to remind our citizens that we take every report of a weapon on campus with the utmost seriousness and will always act swiftly to protect the safety of every student and staff member in our care. However, it is equally important that our community understands the serious consequences of making a false report. A false report of a firearm in a school classroom is a criminal offense under Texas law, punishable as a state jail felony. Such reports divert critical law enforcement resources, disrupt the learning environment, and create real fear and trauma for students and staff who deserve to feel safe every single day. This will not be tolerated."