Cody Johnson to serve as 2022 Downtown Rodeo Parade grand marshal

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has announced Cody Johnson as the grand marshal of the 2022 Downtown Rodeo Parade on February 26.

Johnson, a Texas native, is also scheduled to perform at RODEOHOUSTON on opening day. It will be his fourth performance at RODEOHOUSTON.

"Cody Johnson is a great friend of the Rodeo and has become a fan-favorite among our RODEOHOUSTON fans, making him the perfect candidate to lead our parade as grand marshal," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. "From riding on horseback in our parade to performing on the RODEOHOUSTON stage on opening day, we’re excited for Cody to be a huge part of our 90th anniversary festivities."

This year, RODEOHOUSTON runs from February 28 through March 20. Nearly two dozen entertainers including Keith Urban, Ricky Martin, For King & Country, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Journey will take the stage at NRG Stadium.

Tickets for Cody Johnson’s opening day performance, as well as George Strait’s performance on the final day, went on sale last year. Individual tickets for the remaining entertainers went on sale last week.

