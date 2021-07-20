Cody Johnson joins 2022 RodeoHouston lineup with opening day performance

article

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Tuesday that Texas native Cody Johnson will help kick off the Rodeo’s 90th anniversary celebration with a performance on opening day.

Johnson's performance on February 28, 2022, will be his fourth at RODEOHOUSTON.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

"Cody Johnson has established an enthusiastic following among our RODEOHOUSTON fans since his first performance in 2017," said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. "We can’t wait to welcome Cody back to RODEOHOUSTON to help kick off our 90th anniversary celebration."

Tickets for Johnson's performance go on sale at 10 a.m. July 29. The public can purchase tickets through AXS Ticketing on rodeohouston.com. An Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m., and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. Officials say a place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee. A limit of four tickets per person will be permitted.

Johnson is the second performer to be announced for the 2022 RODEOHOUSTON lineup. George Strait will perform on the final night, March 20.

The remaining 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 26 MORNING CHECK-IN NEWSLETTER