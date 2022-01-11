2022 Houston Rodeo tickets on sale Jan. 13: How much they cost & where to buy

article

The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup has been revealed, and tickets go on sale this week.

Nearly two dozen entertainers including Keith Urban, Ricky Martin, For King & Country, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Journey will take the stage from February 28 through March 20 at NRG Stadium.

RELATED: Houston Rodeo 2022 lineup: George Strait, Journey, Cody Johnson, many more announced

Here's everything you need to know to get a seat at the show.

When do 2022 RODEOHOUSTON tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Cody Johnson and George Strait went on sale last year, but individual tickets for the remaining performers go on sale on January 13 at 10 a.m. The waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at rodeohouston.com.

Customers in the waiting room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

It is not a first-come, first-served line, and officials say a place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

Once purchased, tickets can be accessed by logging into the AXS mobile app with the email used to purchase the tickets. Tickets are delivered electronically and may take 48 hours.

RELATED: City of Houston preparing for two large events amid COVID pandemic

How much are 2022 RODEOHOUSTON tickets?

Individual tickets start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee, for the upper level, and they go up to $350 for Hess Chute seats.

• Upper Level: $20

• Loge Level: $30

• Club Level: $40 or $45

• Field Level: $44

• Action Seats: $140

• Hess Chute Seats: $350

Click here for a seating map of NRG Stadium.

Who is performing at RODEOHOUSTON in 2022?

Along with more than a dozen country acts, the show calendar includes EDM, Latin pop, R&B pop, Norteño, pop, rock, and the Rodeo’s first-ever Christian performance.

• February 28: Cody Johnson

• March 1: Keith Urban

• March 2: Tim McGraw (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)

• March 3: For King & Country

• March 4: Ricky Martin

• March 5: Jon Pardi

• March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana (Go Tejano Day)

• March 7: Luke Bryan (First Responders Day)

• March 8: Maren Morris

• March 9: Kane Brown

• March 10: Journey

• March 11: Bun B’s H-Town Takeover (Black Heritage Day)

• March 12: Parker McCollum

• March 13: Dierks Bentley

• March 14: Sam Hunt

• March 15: Gwen Stefani

• March 16: Khalid

• March 17: Chris Stapleton

• March 18: Marshmello

• March 19: Brad Paisley

• March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

Advertisement

MORE: George Strait joins Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 90th anniversary celebration