2022 Houston Rodeo tickets on sale Jan. 13: How much they cost & where to buy

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON - The 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup has been revealed, and tickets go on sale this week.

Nearly two dozen entertainers including Keith Urban, Ricky Martin, For King & Country, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and Journey will take the stage from February 28 through March 20 at NRG Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know to get a seat at the show.

When do 2022 RODEOHOUSTON tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Cody Johnson and George Strait went on sale last year, but individual tickets for the remaining performers go on sale on January 13 at 10 a.m. The waiting room opens at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at rodeohouston.com.

Customers in the waiting room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

It is not a first-come, first-served line, and officials say a place in the waiting room does not guarantee tickets.

Once purchased, tickets can be accessed by logging into the AXS mobile app with the email used to purchase the tickets. Tickets are delivered electronically and may take 48 hours.

How much are 2022 RODEOHOUSTON tickets?

Individual tickets start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee, for the upper level, and they go up to $350 for Hess Chute seats.

• Upper Level: $20

• Loge Level: $30

• Club Level: $40 or $45

• Field Level: $44

• Action Seats: $140

• Hess Chute Seats: $350

Click here for a seating map of NRG Stadium.

Bun B is debuting at RODEOHouston!

Houston rapper Bun B stops by Houston's Morning Show to talk about his debut at RODEOHouston on March 11, 2022. He's taking over Black Heritage Night and bringing along other HTown classic artists.

Who is performing at RODEOHOUSTON in 2022?

Along with more than a dozen country acts, the show calendar includes EDM, Latin pop, R&B pop, Norteño, pop, rock, and the Rodeo’s first-ever Christian performance.

• February 28: Cody Johnson

March 1: Keith Urban 

March 2: Tim McGraw (Armed Forces Appreciation Day)

March 3: For King & Country

March 4: Ricky Martin

March 5: Jon Pardi

March 6: Los Tucanes de Tijuana (Go Tejano Day)

March 7: Luke Bryan (First Responders Day)

March 8: Maren Morris

March 9: Kane Brown

March 10: Journey

• March 11: Bun B’s H-Town Takeover (Black Heritage Day)

• March 12: Parker McCollum

March 13: Dierks Bentley

March 14: Sam Hunt

March 15: Gwen Stefani

March 16: Khalid

March 17: Chris Stapleton

March 18: Marshmello

March 19: Brad Paisley

• March 20: George Strait with special guest Ashley McBryde

