Calling all webheads! Get ready to swing into action as Cinemark spins a web of excitement with the return of the "Spider-Mondays" series, bringing all eight live-action Spider-Man films back to theaters.

As a way to celebrate Sony Pictures' 100th anniversary, fans of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood superhero can relive the thrilling adventures on the big screen.

From the iconic Tobey Maguire era to the latest Tom Holland-led sensation, Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Andrew Garfield mixed in between, audiences can catch each version of Spidey's heroic journey.

The schedule is as follows:

April 15: Spider-Man (2002)

April 22: Spider-Man 2 (2004)

April 29: Spider-Man 3 (2007)

May 6: The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

May 13: The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

May 20: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

May 27: Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

June 3: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Tickets are on sale now for screenings starting Monday, April 15, through Monday, June 3, at select Cinemark locations nationwide.

Participating Texas Cinemark theaters are below:

Don't miss this chance to experience the magic of Spider-Man on the big screen once again! For more information on showtimes and to purchase tickets, click here.