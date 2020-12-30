'Cancel all gatherings': Alert sent out to Harris Co. residents regarding COVID-19, New Year's Eve

article

A public safety alert was sent out to Harris County residents on Wednesday afternoon urging everyone to cancel all gatherings ahead of New Year's Eve.



The alert stated, "COVID-19 surging at a dangerous rate in Harris County. Cancel all gatherings. Do not celebrate the New Year with anyone outside your household. Protect yourself, your family & healthcare workers."



Cases within Harris County have climbed in the past number of weeks. The City of Houston reported a positivity rate of just over 11% as of December 22 while Harris County reported a positivity rate of 13.4% as of December 29.

According to Harris County Public Health, the overall total of cases in Harris County, including the City of Houston, sits at over 234,000 with over 32,000 active cases. Sadly, over 2,600 people have died as a result of COVID-19.



City officials are urging everyone to get tested at one of their free COVID-19 testing sites.