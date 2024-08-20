Brunch is always better at Armandos during Houston Restaurant Weeks

Serving Houstonians for 46 years, Armandos restaurant has again joined Houston Restaurant Weeks offering a $55 3-course dinner menu and a $25 2-course brunch. This may be the most extensive brunch menu offered during Houston Restaurant Weeks with 14 different items on the main course menu.

Located at 2630 Westheimer, near the Kirby intersection and open for dinner Monday - Wednesday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Thursday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday Brunch is served 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., and stays open for dinner service until 9 p.m.

Houston Restaurant Weeks benefits the nation’s largest food bank- The Houston Food Bank which serves people in need in 18 counties in southeast Texas and partners with more than 1600 food pantries and other local food banks, Including Galveston and Montgomery Counties.