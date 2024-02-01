Border battle intensifying with no progress in sight

As the flow of uninvited immigrants continues largely unabated, tension is building on the Texas border in tandem with the political theater as at least 14 Republican governors head to Texas this weekend in support of Greg Abbott's state-funded security measures and the on-going defiance of President Biden.

On the ground in Eagle Pass, the Democratic Mayor claims his community is being overrun.

"I don't support people coming in and crossing the river and staying here in the United States, I think those people should be sent back," said Mayor Rolando Salinas.

CIUDAD JUAREZ , MEXICO - FEBRUARY 01: Migrants attempt to cross Mexico-United States border despite heightened security measures, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on February 01, 2024. The immigration crisis has sparked tensions between the federal governmen

In Washington, the President claimed the crisis was not his fault.

"I've done all I can do. Just give me the power. I've asked from the very day I got into office," said Biden.

Meantime, House Republicans are advancing the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee among those pushing back.

"Revenge, vengefulness is why we're here," said Jackson Lee at House Committee hearing considering the Mayorkas impeachment.

Back in Texas, a growing number of Democrats, like Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Colin Allred, have joined the GOP call for intervention.

FOX 26 asked Allred how he would advise Biden if given the opportunity.

"You have to at least get caught trying. Let's get going on this. Let's not cede the argument to just the loudest voices in the room who want to do and pursue extreme policies. There are common sense steps we can take right now. If the Congress won't act, use your executive authority to act," said Allred.

A bi-partisan deal aiming to improve border security appears to be in serious trouble after former President Donald Trump expressed his opposition.

"If we have a bill that, on net, significantly decreases illegal immigration, and we sabotage that, that is inconsistent with what we told our voters we would do," said Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, a Republican.