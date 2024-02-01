Fire suppression foam accidentally released at Bush Airport hangar

If you saw all white covering a hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, it wasn't snow!

According to the airport, around 5:30 a.m. biodegradable PFAS-free fire suppression foam was released in a United Airlines hangar off Wright Road.

A mitigation team was immediately activated and environmental teams with United are leading the clean-up with the help from the Houston Fire Department, Houston Airports, and Houston Public Works.

Officials say no people or aircraft were inside the hangar his morning.

The foam will have no impact on travelers flying in and out of Bush.