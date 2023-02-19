Body found in San Jacinto River said to be male swimmer who possibly drowned

Harris County officials confirm they have found a body in their search for a male swimmer in the San Jacinto River.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a body was found while the HCSO Marine Unit was searching for a male swimmer who possibly drowned on Friday in San Jacinto River near Wallisville and Rio Villa.

Officials say around 3 p.m. on Friday, a call came in about a man going underwater and not resurfacing.

Sheriff Gonzalez said on Friday there were reports of a male swimmer who may have suffered from hypothermia before he submerged under water and never resurfaced.

No additional information has been provided at this time.