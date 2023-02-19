Authorities are piecing together what led up to what appears to be a murder-suicide in Galena Park.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called around 10:30 p.m. to assist Galena Park PD officers in the 2000 block of 2nd St. in southeast Harris Co. That's where officers found a total of four people shot to death.

It’s unclear how the incident unfolded but based on preliminary information, it appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, there were several people in the house, but the ones who were shot were three young women believed to be teenagers, the oldest being 19. We're also told the 19-year-old was pregnant.

Meanwhile, the shooter, only described as an unidentified male in his 30s, was reportedly in a relationship with the women's mother, who was not home during the incident. He's not the father of the girls inside the home.

Shortly after shooting the 3 young ladies, the Sheriff said the unidentified man sexually assaulted the suspect before telling her to leave the home. She allegedly left the home, without her clothes and went to alert a neighbor, who in turn called the police. She also managed to grab a 1-year-old, who is said to be the 19-year-old's child.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the shooter was later discovered in the house with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No additional details were shared as of this writing but an investigation, with HCSO spearheading it, remains underway.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.