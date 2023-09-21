Houston METRO is adding new Beyoncé inspired buses for this weekend’s two day long Beyoncé concert marathon.

"She’s a hometown girl," said Tracy Jackson, Deputy Chief Communications Officer for METRO Houston. "It’s one of METRO’s ways to not only welcome her home but also support her fan base, making sure they have a safe and enjoyable time at the concert. [It’s also] an efficient and economical way to get there. You can’t beat $1.25."

Thousands of people are expected to attend the two sold-out Beyonce concerts this weekend at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The shows are part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

GUIDE: Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Houston: What to know for NRG Stadium, parking, bag policy

To help with the crowds, METRO plans to have additional buses and trains providing service beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

"A lot of people are going to want to use Metro rail to get to NRG," said Jackson. "We’re making plans in advance for the large crowds anticipated this weekend."

Buses staged outside the concert venue this weekend will have "Beyhive Bus" displayed on digital boards. There will be at least 30 of these stadium buses driving routes adjacent to METRO’s red line to help alleviate large crowds outside NRG Stadium.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

In addition, METRO is offering special events parking at their Fannin South parking lot with 1,000 parking spots. The lot opens at 5 p.m. and is expected to fill up quickly. Parking is $20 and includes roundtrip bus tickets to and from the concert for everyone in the vehicle.

"We advise people to have a plan "Bey" in case that lot fills up," said Jackson. "We anticipate it will fill up quickly."

People attending the concert are urged to plan their transportation ahead of time.