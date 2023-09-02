It’s not just Virgo season, it’s Renaissance World Tour month for Houston ! Here's what you should know to be sure you’re ready to get in the groove!

Music sensation and Houston native Beyoncé will be in her hometown for two days from Sept. 23 and 24 at NRG Stadium at 8825 Kirby Drive. The show starts at 8 p.m. and there has been no confirmation when doors will open for attendees.

It is anticipated they will be open at least two or three hours before.

BEYONCE: Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour rumored set list, what to expect from the show

Expect to dance the night away for about three hours as Beyoncé performs around 40 songs, some songs serving as interludes. There is the possibility Beyoncé could change the setlist as she did in Atlanta and Inglewood, adding "Thique", "All Up in Your Mind", and "Drunk in Love".

Although, considering she’s performing in her hometown, you never know what Queen B might decide to do.

WARSAW, POLAND - JUNE 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY)(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at PGE Narodowy on June 28, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

NRG does enforce a clear bag policy for the tour, which means the size and types of bags you can bring are limited. According to NRG, backpacks, purses, and diaper bags are not allowed and the venue strongly encourages fans not to bring any bags.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

If one is necessary, NRG's website says the venue allows:

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12" by x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Fans may carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5" x 6.5", approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap. These small clutches are subject to search.

Each ticket holder, including children, will be able to carry an approved clear bag and a clutch purse.

Metal detector screening and a search of all items being carried in will take place at stadium gates. There are no provisions available at the stadium to store or safeguard any prohibited bags. Guests will be asked to return prohibited items to their vehicle.

Diapers and wipes may be carried in a clear bag, however, diaper bags are not permitted.

Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag. Non-professional cameras with non-removable lenses may be carried inside the stadium as long as the lens is less than three inches in length.

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose. Please let our security staff know about medically necessary items before being scanned.

Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas must not exceed 18 inches wide. Non-approved seat cushions include large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers.

Portable chargers, no larger than a credit card, will be allowed in the NRG Stadium. NRG Go Portable Battery Rental Stations will be available in sections 105, 109, 124, 128, 348, 505, 511, 531, and 537.

To park at any NRG parking lot, it is $40 per space at the gate and the park does not accept cash as of Dec. 1, 2022 , so electronic or card payment is required at parking gates. This includes credit cards, Apple, and Google Pay.

ADA Parking will be available in ALL Lots.

RENAISSANCE: Beyoncé selling $157 'listening-only' tickets for ‘Renaissance’ tour, angering fans

Attendees can also ride the METRORail Red Line which has a stop close to NRG Stadium at Kirby @ NRG. The regular fare to ride is $1.25. To learn more about riding the METRORail, click here .

For more information on the NRG bag policy, click here.

We’ll continue to update this article as more information comes out about the tour stop.