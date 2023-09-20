Music superstar and Houston native Beyoncé is bringing the Renaissance World Tour to her hometown for two days.

The city is celebrating the homecoming with special events and deals.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Here's a look at some of the Beyonce-inspired events and deals to check out around the city.

Hou Run the World

It's a free homecoming celebration in honor of Queen Bey! The event presented by Houston First Corporation, City of Houston and Central Houston, Inc., will feature live music, fireworks and a drone show.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Where: 1002 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

"Calling All The Single Ladies" Yoga Helipad Classes

The Post Oak Hotel is offering two Beyoncé-inspired yoga classes with a 360-degree view of the city on the helipad. The classes are open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to wear silver. Afterward, attendees will have access to the hotel pool. The cost is $200 per person, and space is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (346)227-5142.

When: Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Where: The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX 77027

Silent Disco and ‘Carmen: A Hip Hopera’ at Rooftop Cinema Club

Rooftop Cinema Club will host a screening of the 2001 cult classic Carmen: A Hip Hopera, starring Beyoncé. Before the movie, sip on cocktails and play games to a Beyoncé-inspired DJ set. After the movie, dance the night away as dueling DJs battle it out. Guests will get to choose which channel to tune their wireless headphones to.

When: Thursday, Sept. 28; Live DJ set and games from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Movie begins at 8 p.m.; Dueling DJ sets and silent disco from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Rooftop Cinema Club, 1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

Beyoncé playlist takeover at Color Factory

From Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, Color Factory will feature a week-long Beyoncé playlist takeover inside its silent disco, A Royal (Disco) Ball. Fans can dance to her greatest hits under the glittery disco sky. Haunted Hues is currently back at Color Factory.

When: Sunday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Sept. 24

Where: Color Factory, 3303 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Food & drink specials

Radio Milano

Radio Milano at The Moran CITYCENTRE is hosting a Queen Bey Kick Off takeover. Guests can dance and sing along while sipping on specialty cocktails inspired by Beyoncé’s hits like the "Alien Superstar" featuring Master Dobel tequila, the "Cuff It"' showcasing Empress gin, "Heated" with the zest of Bacardi Mango Chili, and the "Break My Soul"' crafted with Hennessy. It starts Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 24 at 11:30 p.m.

Radio Milano at The Moran CITYCENTRE, 800 Sorella Ct, Houston, TX 77024

The Lancaster Hotel

This weekend, the Lancaster Hotel will offer a special themed cocktail in Cultivated F &B. The Tequila Honey Bee features a mezcal rinse giving the cocktail a smokey edge and garnished with a honeycomb from Hive Bee Farm.

The Lancaster Hotel, 701 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

Dandelion Cafe

From Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, guests can sip on a hot "Queen Bee Latte" or ice cold "Queen Bee Frappe" – both featuring gold glitter. The menu will also feature savory comfort food Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

Dandelion Cafe, 5405 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401

Incanto & Simone on Sunset

Incanto cocktail bar in Greater Heights and sister bar Simone on Sunset in Rice Village will feature the Beautiful Nightmare cocktail inspired by the song "Sweet Dreams." The drink is made with dark rum, creme de violette, Sweet Vermouth, Lime, Squid Ink, and topped with a Gold Leaf. It is available at both locations Sept. 23 & 24.

Incanto, 1426 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008

Simone on Sunset, 2418 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

Musaafer

Musaafer’s beverage director Afzal Kaba created the Bey Lemonade, inspired by many of Beyoncé’s favorite things in honor of her birthday month. It features a Don Julio tequila infused with lemon, shaken with organic honey, lemoncello, citric acid, and edible glitter, and topped with prosecco and a cowboy hat. The person who orders the drink gets a disco ball necklace to wear while sipping on the cocktail. The drink is available Sept. 18 to Sept. 24.

Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer Rd Suite C-3500, Houston, TX 77056