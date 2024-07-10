Beryl recovery: Houston-area school closures for Thursday, July 11

Beryl blew through the greater Houston area on Monday, leaving millions without power, several high water locations, and a path of deadly destruction.

THE LATEST: Beryl leaves debris, flooded roads, power outages across Houston

Due to the damage in the storm's aftermath, school districts are canceling classes on Thursday.

Here is a list of school closures for Thursday, July 11, due to the storm:

Galena Park ISD

We hope this message finds you and your family well and that you are recovering from the storm. Due to the number of homes and district facilities without power, Galena Park ISD campuses and district offices will remain closed on Thursday, July 11, and Friday, July 12, 2024. All students and employees should remain at home. Maintenance workers, grounds workers, and custodians should contact their supervisors. We encourage everyone to prioritize their safety and exercise caution when traveling. We will continue monitoring the conditions in our school community to

determine if further schedule changes or cancelations are needed. Any updates will be communicated through the Galena Park ISD webpage, Blackboard Parentlink, Facebook, X, Instagram, and local media partners.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Houston ISD

HISD hopes all our students, staff, and families are safe and well. Due to the effects of Hurricane Beryl, all summer school classes and activities are canceled Thursday, July 11, 2024, and Friday, July 12, 2024. Summer school students will not make up the days missed due to the storm. Summer school will end on July 19, 2024, as planned. All HISD Summer Meal sites are also closed on Thursday July 11 and Friday July 12. Thank you, and please be safe.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

San Jacinto College

Due to the ongoing impacts from Hurricane Beryl, San Jacinto College will remain closed on Thursday, July 11, 2024, for all classes (on-campus and online), operations, and activities (including summer camps). The second summer session (5B) classes will begin on Monday, July 15 and end on August 15. The other summer sessions will continue on Monday as well. Although some San Jacinto College campuses and facilities have had power restored, not all do. Facilities services personnel and IT staff need time to assess the buildings and ensure they are safe and ready for students and employees to return. An update for employees regarding Friday will be sent on Thursday afternoon.