Baytown crime: 3 suspects arrested in the death of 16-year-old

The Baytown Police Department has announced multiple arrests in connection with the death of 16-year-old Shane Hamilton in January 2023.

Officials said 22-year-old Timothy Holland, 21-year-old Deondre Frazier, and 24-year-old Eddie Cardenas were arrested.

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer said the arrests were made following a 15-month investigation where every lead, every possibility, and all resources, were used.

Authorities said further details regarding the case will be released as they become available.