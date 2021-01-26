Deputy shot, wounded in Harris County, suspect on the run

A deputy has been shot and wounded following an incident in Harris County on Tuesday evening.



Details are very limited at this time, but we’re told the incident is located on the 1200 block of Forestburg Drive.

View from SkyFOX flying over the scene.

The deputy has been taken to the hospital. Officials said the deputy is alert and conscious at this time.

Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 said the suspect is on the run.



No other details have been released.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area.



This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.