Authorities increasing security on Houston METRO after recent shootings

Houston Metro Transit Police and the Houston Police Department are increasing security after recent incidents on buses and trains.

"In the coming months, we’re going to be doing more partnering with the Houston Police Department," said Harris County Metro Transit Authority Chief Vera Bumpers. "We have increased our personnel as far as overtime. We are doing our best to ensure the safety of our citizens that are riding our system."

Throughout the last month and a half, authorities say there have been seven shootings or stabbings on Houston Metro buses and trains. Of those seven incidents, five of the suspects have been arrested.

"These are not incidents that are totally random," said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner. "In some instances, there was a relationship there."

The most recent Metro shooting occurred Wednesday evening at the Palm Center Transit Center. According to family members, 27-year-old Mary Kelly was shot several times as she exited a rail train.

"She was on the railroad going to go meet someone," said Aquarius Kelly, Mary’s sister. "I guess something happened at the wrong time."

Kelly’s sister and aunt describe her as a great person with a kind soul. The 27-year-old is currently hospitalized in critical, but stable condition. Her family says she was shot several times.

"You’ve got good people and bad people," said Aquarius. "[And] some people that really just don’t care out here."

"This is getting crazy," said Sharreauno Solomon, Kelly’s aunt. "I don’t know why they choose public transportation to do these types of things, but they’re wrong. I just want y’all to know you’re tearing our family."

The 27-year-old is expected to recover from Wednesday’s shooting.

Authorities say to expect undercover police on Metro bus and rail routes.

"There are hundreds of thousands of riders every day, and they do that safely," said Finner. "That’s what we do here in Houston. We’re going to have to identify and work on those few individuals that are causing problems in our city."

If you have any information relating to whoever shot Mary Kelly, you’re urged to contact police.