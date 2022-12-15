Authorities investigating after man was attacked by group of men on METRO platform

article

METRO police are investigating after one man was attacked by a group of men on Thursday afternoon.

According to Houston police, the incident was called in around 4:30 p.m. as an assault in progress with a weapon in the 4700 block of Fulton on the Calvalcade platform along the red line.

A caller told Houston police that a man was beating an elderly man.

Preliminary information from METRO said they received a report of a fight between a group of men versus one man.

METRO said the one man may have pulled out a knife. However, police said that is still under investigation.

That's when, authorities believe, a man in the group of men pulled out a baseball mat and hit the man.

The man, who was by himself, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in unknown condition.

No word if any suspects are currently in custody in connection with the incident.

It's unclear if the group of men involved were METRO customers or if they just walked on the platform.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.