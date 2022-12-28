Woman shot on Houston METRORail train, authorities investigating

Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot on a METRORail train on Wednesday evening in Houston.

Details are limited, but we're told the shooting occurred at the Palm Center Transit Center, located at 5450 Griggs Road.

METRORail officials said the victim, who is believed to be a woman, was shot in the arm while on the train.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is said to be in surgery.

SUGGESTED: SE Harris County woman stabbed during random attack at Metro rail station

No suspect information has been released by authorities.