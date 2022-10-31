SE Harris County woman stabbed during random attack at Metro rail station

Metro police are looking for a male suspect they say stabbed a woman he didn't know in a random attack.

Residents in the neighborhood in southeast Harris County spoke with FOX 26 anonymously.

"It’s alarming, because this is a high-volume spot. There are kids here, and there’s a park right across the street," one resident said.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County confirmed the woman was severely stabbed on a metro-rail platform Saturday at the Palm Center Transit Center.

"I heard it was a random incident, it’s creepy, it’s creepy," says the resident. "I grew up in this area and there is a family environment," he says.

The attack happened around 6:30 according to Metro police. They said when they arrived at the platform, officers discovered a woman bleeding after being stabbed by a male suspect.

Metro Rail officials say, based on their preliminary investigation, it does not appear that the victim and suspect knew each other. The female victim was rushed to the hospital, where she still remains.

Residents are hoping the suspect is caught sooner than later.

"They need to catch up with him fast, because we don’t need that happening. That could have been anyone’s mom or child or anyone, period," says the resident. "The metro police are here frequently, the constable station is actually right here."

A brazen attack in many ways, the Harris County Constable Precinct 7 Office is about a four-minute walk to the platform.

Officials say patrols at the Palm Center Transit Center will be increased and across all Metro-Rail areas.