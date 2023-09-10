Atascocita shooting: Teen killed in afternoon shooting

Harris County authorities are investigating following a deadly shooting in Atascocita on Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred in the 5300 block of Deer Timbers Trail in a wooded area.

Gonzalez said Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Deputies responded to the initial call and learned that a male, believed to be a teen, had been shot.

Officials said the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.