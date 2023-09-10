One man was killed leaving a club in Houston early Sunday morning.

According to police, a confrontation occurred in a parking lot after the group left a club in the 2700 block San Jacinto Street. A car fired multiple shots from a vehicle driving, hitting the man.

It is unknown whether the victim was part of the argument in the parking lot.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, and Google Android TV!

Houston police will continue to investigate the fatal shooting and is encouraging anyone with information to come forward.