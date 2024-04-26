Two people were taken to the hospital after a Houston crash involving a METRO bus and a car on Friday morning, officials say.

The crash occurred on the I-45 North Freeway service road at FM 1960.

According to METRO, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Officials say the bus operator and the driver of the car were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to METRO, there were passengers on the bus at the time, but they did not report any injuries.