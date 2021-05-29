Galveston Island is buzzing with locals and tourists ready for their vacation on Memorial Day weekend.

Galveston officials expect large crowds and spoke to FOX 26, about how to keep you and your family safe.

It was just early May; we reported an 8-year-old who was swept up by a rip current in Galveston. His body was recovered several days later.

Peter Davis, with Galveston Beach Patrol, tells FOX 26, there are some basics to be aware of before heading to the beach.

"Don’t swim alone, make sure you’re taking precautions for the heat and sun," said Davis. "Alcohol and water don’t mix if you are don’t go in the water."

Davis also goes on to say, If you have a small child make sure they are wearing life jackets in and out of the water and they are properly fitted.

Boater safety is also important, as the holiday weekend kicks off, we spoke with the Galveston-based Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla for National Safe Boating Week.

A vital and free service, it was just on Monday, searchers found the bodies of two men who went missing last Friday evening after their boat sank in Galveston Bay.

Glenn Colaco, Vice Flotilla Commander tells Fox they are a good resource for vessel safety checks and additional safety tips.

