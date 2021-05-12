Search in Galveston for 8-year-old boy caught in rip current

Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old boy in Galveston who is believed to have been caught in a rip current on Tuesday evening.

The Coast Guard, the Galveston Police Department and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol are involved in the search near the Galveston Seawall near 37th St. and Seawall Boulevard.

The Coast Guard says they were notified around 8 p.m. about a boy who had gone missing while at the beach with his family. Authorities began searching the water by boat and helicopter.

Authorities say the boy was last seen wearing black shorts.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.

