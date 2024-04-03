One man is facing charges after authorities said they found numerous fake Apple devices in the back of a stolen car.

Authorities with Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office said at approximately 3 a.m. on March 29, deputies pulled over a stolen Toyota Camry in the 6200 block of Richmond Avenue.

Inside the vehicle were five iPads, 11 Apple watches, and 13 AirPods worth more than $20,000.

Photo of the counterfeit merchandise (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

Officials said upon further examination, it was discovered many of the items had identical serial numbers and contained counterfeit products, which were inconsistent with the labels on the boxes in which they were packaged.

As a result, 44-year-old Conelle Davis has been charged with felony trademark counterfeiting.

Authorities said Davis has a long history of such crimes with two arrests on trademark counterfeiting in Harris County and several other arrests on similar charges elsewhere.

All of the counterfeit property was seized as evidence, officials said.