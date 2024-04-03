The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were involved in the search of a home in southeast Houston early Wednesday morning.

The FBI Evidence Response Team were searching the house on Harby Street near Sidney Street.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Law enforcement at a home on Harby Street.

Law enforcement were at the location for hours and left shortly after 6:30 a.m.

It’s unclear at this time why the FBI was at the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.