A rise in black unemployment

In the over 50 years that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has been keeping track, the share of black Americans who are employed has consistently been lower than the share of white Americans with paid jobs. And there are still no changes in sight.

David Lee, chief evangelist and visionary for Tech Diversity joins the factor to talk about what is the cause of this disparity and if the DEI movement plays a role.

