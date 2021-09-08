Houston family of 7 under quarantine after each of them tested positive for COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Houston, a local family is experiencing a living nightmare, as five children and their parents have all tested positive.

Tommy Parker explained when the COVID-19 tests came back positive for him and all five of his children, they were distraught.

"They all broke down and cried. I mean they really broke down and cried," Parker said.

"It’s hard because you get pulled in different ways trying to make sure everybody gets food and everybody’s in their own space and five kids that’s hard," adds Tonie Harrison, Parker's wife. "It’s crazy. No words to explain it."

The couple says they’ve been trying to stay safe during the pandemic but when their children went back to school is when they believe their little ones brought the virus home. This is because shortly after the children tested positive, so did they.



"All of us have the headaches," Parker explained. "The headaches are intense. It's constant, body aches. My oldest she’s always complaining about her stomach hurting, intense pain in her stomach."

"Yes, body aches, chills, fever, headache, fatigue. Mostly fatigue," adds Harrison.

The parents, nor the children are vaccinated.

"We really felt like we didn’t need the vaccine because we were doing good without it," explains Parker.

The children are 15, 13, 10, 8, and 7-years-old. The elementary children were the first to show symptoms and the parents believe he contracted COVID, although there’s no way to prove it at their school.

"The dividers they have between those children are thinner than plastic on a loaf of bread," Parker said. "They need to do a better job protecting the kids."

The family has only been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a couple of days and says they are staying hopeful their symptoms won’t get any worse than they are.