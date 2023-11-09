The Tunnel to Towers Foundation celebrated the grand opening of its Houston Veterans Village on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in its mission to provide support to veterans and their families.

The Foundation unveiled its plan to deliver 50 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans, Gold Star families, and Fallen First Responder families with prior military service.

Veterans Village officials said the newly renovated facility can now accommodate and assist more than 100 veterans, forming a vital part of the Foundation's nationwide initiative to combat veteran homelessness.

This year, this program has reached out to over 3,000 veterans, offering vital assistance to those in need.

A number of guests attended the event, including Commissioner Tom Ramsey and State Representative Tom Oliverson. Danny Garza represented Constable Mark Herman at the event, reaffirming the office's commitment to veterans and their families.