Here are 5 ways to get rid of a jelly belly

It's okay for Santa to have a Jelly Belly! After all, we've come to expect and even love that. However, you may not want that look for yourself. We went to Renew Body Contouring and Med Spa in Houston and found five ways to slim up for the new year.

The first stop at Renew is to work on reducing that Santa-looking belly. "No jiggle in this wiggle! This client loves to wear beautiful holiday dresses! Not only are we trimming her waist, but also her arms with a strawberry laser. The red, low-level light rays burst open fat cells, and it's removed by the body's own lymphatic system," but it does not damage any of the organs or anything around it. It's super safe, super comfortable, and you see results very soon. It's a wonderful treatment and very safe. You're going to lose inches, not pounds, and tighten up skin," says the owner of Renew, Katina Kearns.

She also showed us how women are reducing cellulite by sculpting and slimming up thighs with Onda, Sculpt by Sentient. The patient says she didn't feel any pain, just a cool sensation. It typically takes three treatments, two weeks a part, to achieve ideal results.

We caught up with a male patient as well. "They also want to look their best, so no jelly in his belly! He's undergoing cool sculpting. We're freezing fat cells and getting rid of that fat, literally getting rid of that jelly. It's one of my favorite tools to get rid of those last holiday pounds.

Coolsculpting has changed a little bit, they've tweaked it. They've updated a lot! I've been doing it for 13 years and not nearly as painful as it used to be. It's a lot easier and a shorter treatment time, so it's still great for both fat reduction and still the closest thing to liposuction without undergoing it," states Kearns.

We also witnessed a way to tone up the body. "When you freeze it off, when you can't melt it off, or you've already done all of that, then you tighten up. EmSculpt is an EMS device, an electron pulse to generate about 20,000 contractions in the abdominal area. So, it's like doing 20,000 sit-ups in 30 minutes," says Kearns.

The patient says it just feels like your muscles are squeezing to the tightest point. "A lot of times when you're doing a lot of these body contouring procedures, people neglect the muscles, so they see that they've lost that fat, but not firmness," states Kearns.

Finally, the last patient we met up with succeeded with the popular weight-loss injections. He started with Semaglutide and is now switching to Wegovy. "It's surprising I've already lost about 30 pounds, and I'm really excited about this because it keeps me accountable for my weight loss. I come in once a week and I get my injection, and it doesn't hurt, and I've lost weight, so it's very exciting," he states.

We share all the before and after photos in the video portion of this story. It's important to note, that these photos are not of the patients we talked to, rather patients who have already completed the treatments.

Renew Body Contouring and MedSpa is offering a buy one treatment, get one free through the rest of the year.